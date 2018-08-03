Sri Lanka central bank keeps key interest rates steady

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank left its key policy rates unchanged as expected on Friday, saying the decision was consistent with its aim of stabilizing inflation at mid-single digit levels in the medium-term.

The central bank left its standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 8.50 percent and its standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) at 7.25 percent. The market had expected both rates to be kept steady.