FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 3, 2018 / 2:30 AM / in an hour

Sri Lanka central bank keeps key interest rates steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank left its key policy rates unchanged as expected on Friday, saying the decision was consistent with its aim of stabilizing inflation at mid-single digit levels in the medium-term.

The central bank left its standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 8.50 percent and its standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) at 7.25 percent. The market had expected both rates to be kept steady.

Reporting by Ranga Sirilal in Colombo and Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.