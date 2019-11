Sri Lanka People's Front party presidential election candidate and former wartime defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa looks on during the final election campaign rally in Homagama, Sri Lanka November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s election commission declared former defense secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the winner of the presidential election on Sunday.

Rajapaksa won 52.25% of the votes, while his main rival and government minister Sajith Premadasa received 41.99%, the election commission said.

Premadasa has already conceded defeat.