Sri Lanka's Premadasa accepts defeat at presidential poll; steps down from party position

Sri Lanka People's Front party presidential election candidate and former wartime defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves after casting his vote during the presidential election in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s ruling party presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa on Sunday accepted defeat in the presidential poll and congratulated his rival former wartime defense chief, Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

“It is my privilege to honor the decision of the people and congratulate Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election as the seventh president of Sri Lanka,” Premadasa said in a statement.

He also stepped down from the ruling United National Party (UNP) deputy leader position with immediate effect.