Sri Lanka's newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (L) smiles next to President Maithripala Sirisena during their party members' meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka October 27, 2018. Sri Lanka's President's Office/Handout via REUTERS

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena appointed newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa as the finance minister, the president’s media division said on Monday.

Sirisena appointed Rajapaska along with several other legislators to the cabinet.