October 29, 2018 / 7:49 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

China hopes all sides in Sri Lanka can resolve differences via talks

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Monday that it hopes all sides in Sri Lanka can resolve their differences through talks, after Sri Lanka’s president sacked the prime minister and replaced him with a former leader seen as being close to Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a daily news briefing, adding that China was paying close attention to changes in the situation in Sri Lanka.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Darren Schuettler

