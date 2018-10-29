FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 11:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sri Lanka police arrest sacked minister over shooting: spokesman

1 Min Read

Members of Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and the police chase away supporters of Sri Lanka's newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa after an official security guard of sacked minister Arjuna Ranatunga shot and wounded three people in front of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, in Colombo, Sri Lanka October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lankan police on Monday arrested deposed oil minister Arjuna Ranatunga over a shooting that killed one person on the weekend, police spokesman said.

“Colombo Crime division arrested Ranatunga over the shooting incident and he will be produced to the court shortly,” police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera told Reuters.

President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday declared that the cabinet had been dissolved with the appointment of a new prime minister a day earlier.

Since then, members of trade unions linked to the new prime minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, have blocked ministers from the old cabinet from entering their ministries.

Police said earlier that in an altercation on Sunday, when Ranatunga tried to enter his office, his security guard shot and killed one person and wounded two.

Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Robert Birsel

