October 28, 2018 / 11:59 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Three injured in Sri Lanka after guard of sacked minister opens fire

1 Min Read

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Three people were injured in Sri Lanka on Sunday when a security guard of parliamentarian Arjuna Ranatunga, former petroleum minister under ousted prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s sacked cabinet, opened fire, police spokesman said.

President Maithripala Sirisene on Saturday declared that the cabinet had been dissolved with the appointment of new prime minister a day before.

When Arjuna Ranatunga tried to enter his office at the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, his official security guard shot and injured three people, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera told Reuters.

Police have arrested guard who opened fire, he said, adding that a probe was under way.

Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Alison Williams

