Sri Lanka crisis deepens with no-confidence motion passed against PM

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa waves at the staff after participating in the ceremony to assume his duties as the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs at the Finance Ministry in Colombo, Sri Lanka October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s parliament passed a no-confidence motion against newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his government on Wednesday, opposition lawmakers said, throwing the country deeper into crisis.

Opposition leader R. Sambanthan told Reuters that the motion presented by an opposition party was taken to a voice vote and had the majority support.

Two other opposition law makers also confirmed the move.