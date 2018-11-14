Sri Lanka crisis deepens with no-confidence motion passed against PM

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s parliament passed a no-confidence motion against newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his government on Wednesday, opposition lawmakers said, throwing the country deeper into crisis.
Opposition leader R. Sambanthan told Reuters that the motion presented by an opposition party was taken to a voice vote and had the majority support.
Two other opposition law makers also confirmed the move.
