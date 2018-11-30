World News
Sri Lanka parliament cuts MPs' salaries in move to squeeze disputed PM

Sri Lanka's newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa waves as he arrives at the parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s parliament passed a motion on Friday cutting ministers’ salaries and travel expenses in a move designed to hinder the administration of disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, whose supporters boycotted the vote.

The motion, which passed 122-0 in the 225-member parliament, followed a similar vote on Thursday to cut the budget to the prime minister’s office.

It remained unclear how the move would be applied in practice, with Rajapaksa loyalists declaring it illegal.

