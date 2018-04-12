Sri Lanka's president suspends parliament until May 8

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena suspended parliament until May 8 late on Thursday, his secretary said, in a surprise move days after fractures appeared in the island nation’s ruling coalition government.

“The President has prorogued parliament until May 8,” his Secretary Austin Fernando told Reuters. He declined to give any reasons for the president’s decision.

The move came after the government promised a cabinet reshuffle after a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was defeated last week.