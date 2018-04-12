FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 5:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sri Lanka's president suspends parliament until May 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena suspended parliament until May 8 late on Thursday, his secretary said, in a surprise move days after fractures appeared in the island nation’s ruling coalition government.

“The President has prorogued parliament until May 8,” his Secretary Austin Fernando told Reuters. He declined to give any reasons for the president’s decision.

The move came after the government promised a cabinet reshuffle after a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was defeated last week.

Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Euan Rocha and Andrew Heavens

