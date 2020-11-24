SSE, Equinor sign PPA for UK Dogger Bank offshore wind farm first phases

FILE PHOTO: Equinor's flag flutters next to the company's headqurters in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

LONDON (Reuters) - SSE and Equinor have agreed 15-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) for the first two phases of the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm they are developing off the coast of Britain, the companies said on Tuesday.

Separate PPA’s totalling 2.4 gigawatts of capacity for power from Dogger Bank A and B have been reached with Orsted, Shell Energy Europe Ltd, Danske Commodities and SSE’s energy supply business, SSE and Equinor said in a statement.

Orsted will take 40% of the power and the other firms 20% each, the statement said.

The deals are subject to the project reaching financial close which is expected shortly, SSE and Equinor said.

No financial details of the PPAs were disclosed.