September 25, 2018 / 6:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK's SSE to buy remaining 50 percent stake in Seagreen Wind Energy for 118 million pounds

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British power company SSE Plc (SSE.L) reiterated its full-year adjusted operating profit forecast and said it would buy the remaining 50 percent stake in Seagreen Wind Energy Limited, continuing its push into offshore wind energy projects.

SSE said on Tuesday it will purchase Fluor Ltd’s share of the project for a single payment of 118 million pounds ($154.59 million).

Britain’s second largest energy supplier stuck to its outlook for the fiscal year to March 31, after it said earlier this month that it expects its adjusted operating profit for the six months to Sept. 30 will be around half than the same period in 2017.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
