ST Engineering wins $5.5 million Singapore contract to test smart lamp-posts

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Technologies Engineering has won a S$7.5 million ($5.5 million) contract for the trial of a smart lamp-post project in Singapore, which includes fitting sensors and cameras to posts in the city-state, according to the government’s official tender website.

The project is part of a broader “Smart Nation” plan developed by the Singapore government to use cutting-edge technology, designed to improve people’s lives while promising sensitivity to privacy concerns.

However, an aspect of the lamp-post trial to install cameras linked to facial recognition software has raised privacy fears among some security experts and rights groups.

ST Engineering did not immediately respond to a request for comment.