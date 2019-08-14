Germany's Stada is 'very selective' on acquisitions, CEO says

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stada Arzneimittel AG is pictured at their headquarters in Bad Vilbel near Frankfurt, Germany, August 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German generic drugmaker Stada (STAGn.D) will be careful about buying businesses and companies outright and will for now focus mainly on striking production and development deals with partners, its chief executive told Reuters.

“We are very selective but we take a look at everything,” said CEO Peter Goldschmidt, who took the helm a year ago, adding that Stada had strong organic growth and would prioritize partnerships.

The private equity-backed company on Wednesday reported an increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 13% to 295 million euros ($310.61 million) during the fist half-year.

Sales gained 11% to 1.26 billion euros in the same period.