Stadler Rail shares jump to first-day premium after Swiss flotation

ZURICH (Reuters) - Shares in Swiss trainmaker Stadler Rail surged in initial trading on Friday as investors piled in to an oversubscribed initial public offering (IPO) that valued the group at around $3.8 billion.

FILE PHOTO: Peter Spuhler, executive chairman of Stadler Rail, gestures as he enters the first subway train produced by Stadler Minsk for state enterprise "Minsk Metropoliten", at the Stadler Minsk plant in Fanipol, Belarus March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

The stock, priced at 38 Swiss francs each, touched an early high of 42.895 francs as it made its debut on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The flotation aims to help Stadler finance acquisitions and strengthen its hand when it bid for contracts. It marks the next stage in its growth strategy, targeting annual sales of roughly 4 billion Swiss francs ($4 billion) by 2020.

The deal is the latest large flotation in Switzerland and follows the spinoff of Novartis’s Alcon eye-care unit on Tuesday, in which the company’s market capitalization hit 28 billion Swiss francs.

The IPO was several times oversubscribed, given strong demand from institutional investors and Swiss retail investors, the company said.

Billionaire Chairman Peter Spuhler is selling down part of his 80 percent stake in the Swiss train and carriage manufacturer, although he intends to stay on as the largest investor in the company he has run since 1989.

Flotations are gaining pace in Switzerland, with 12 companies having listed in 2018.

Medacta Group priced its flotation at 96 Swiss francs per share, giving the Swiss medical device maker a market capitalization of 1.92 billion francs in its stock market debut this month.

Financial investor KKR is preparing Swiss software group SoftwareONE for a bourse listing, sources told Reuters on Friday.

The Stadler issue price was in the upper half of the original price range of between 33 and 41 francs per share. The company is expected have a free float of readily tradeable shares of 38.2 percent, before the exercise of an overallotment option, and 43.4 percent if the option is exercised in full.

Credit Suisse and UBS are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the deal. BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Zuercher Kantonalbank are joint bookrunners and UniCredit Bank co-lead manager, while Reichmuth & Co, St. Galler Kantonalbank and Thurgauer Kantonalbank are selling agents.