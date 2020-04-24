Business News
April 24, 2020 / 4:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK recruiter Staffline's chairman steps down two months after CEO's departure

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - UK-based recruiter Staffline (STAF.L) said on Friday Tracy Lewis, its non-executive chairman, had resigned from the board, after just seven months in the role.

Chief Executive Officer Chris Pullen had stepped down in February after a tumultuous year for the company, including a balance sheet review, a string of profit warnings and a wage-related probe.

The company did not provide a reason for Lewis’s resignation, but said the board is at an advanced stage in the process of appointing a new chairman.

Like other recruiters, Staffline has been struggling with tough hiring conditions in Britain.

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below