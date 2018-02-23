CVC weighing IPO for Dutch firm Stage Entertainment: report

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch company Stage Entertainment is considering an initial public offering (IPO) of shares, newspaper De Telegraaf reported on Friday.

The company owns musical theaters in the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia and New York and produces a range of local and international shows, such as Mama Mia! and The Lion King.

Owners CVC Capital Partners [CVC.UL] and founder Joop van den Ende have hired Goldman Sachs to investigate a possible IPO, with the process still in an early phase, sources close to the matter told the newspaper.

They estimated the value of Stage Entertainment, founded in 1998 as a spin off from television production company Endemol, at up to around 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

A transaction might take place in the fourth quarter of 2018 or in 2019, they said.

CVC Capital Partners acquired 60 percent of the company in 2015 for an undisclosed sum. Founder Joop van den Ende held on to the rest.

Stage Entertainment could not be reached for immediate comment.