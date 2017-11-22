FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Standard Chartered close to selling real estate principal finance unit to Actis
November 22, 2017 / 11:12 AM / in an hour

Standard Chartered close to selling real estate principal finance unit to Actis

Aditi Shah, Sumeet Chatterjee

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Standard Chartered (STAN.L) is close to selling its real estate principal finance business to private equity firm Actis, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, as part of the bank’s decision last year to exit from the loss-making unit.

A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at its main branch in Hong Kong, China August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

The real estate principal finance business, which is worth about $700 million and mainly spread across India, China, South Korea and Southeast Asia, will be spun off to Actis, including the people managing the investments in that unit, two sources said.

The sources declined to be named as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

A spokeswoman for Standard Chartered and a spokesman for Actis declined to comment.

Editing by Euan Rocha, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
