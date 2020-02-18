StanChart commits $75 billion toward sustainable development goals

A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

LONDON (Reuters) - Standard Chartered on Tuesday said it will provide $75 billion in financing by 2024 toward sustainable development and clean energy projects, as it expands on its aspirations to support the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The bank said it is also targeting net zero emissions from its own network of branches and offices by 2030.

The move comes amid a broader shift among financial firms worldwide to tackle their role in funding fossil fuel projects, as public concern grows about the climate crisis.