June 8, 2018 / 9:40 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Standard Chartered compliance chief leaves bank after investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Standard Chartered (STAN.L) compliance chief Neil Barry will leave the bank with immediate effect, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, after an investigation into his behavior.

FILE PHOTO: People pass by the logo of Standard Chartered plc at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The investigation concluded Barry’s “managerial style, behavior and language towards some of his colleagues was inappropriate ... although it fell short of warranting his dismissal,” the memo said.

    Barry has expressed his regret, the memo said. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

    A spokesman for StanChart confirmed the contents of the memo.

    Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Mark Potter

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
