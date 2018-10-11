Standard Chartered creates sustainable finance team

LONDON (Reuters) - Standard Chartered will create a new team to lead its push into the sustainable finance business, the Asia, Africa and Middle East-focused bank said on Thursday.
The team follows Stanchart’s move in common with other peers in recent months to stop financing coal-fired power plants, as investors increasingly pressure lenders to end funding of fossil fuels. It will be led by Daniel Hanna, the bank’s head of public sector and development organizations.
