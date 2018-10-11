FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 1:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Standard Chartered creates sustainable finance team

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Standard Chartered will create a new team to lead its push into the sustainable finance business, the Asia, Africa and Middle East-focused bank said on Thursday.

People walk outside the main branch of Standard Chartered in Hong Kong, China August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

The team follows Stanchart’s move in common with other peers in recent months to stop financing coal-fired power plants, as investors increasingly pressure lenders to end funding of fossil fuels. It will be led by Daniel Hanna, the bank’s head of public sector and development organizations.

Reporting By Lawrence White; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

