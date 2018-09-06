FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 8:22 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

StanChart names David Whiteing group chief operating officer

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Standard Chartered has hired David Whiteing as its group chief operating officer, the bank said on Thursday, a newly expanded role that will add in the banks global and country operations teams that formerly sat in its IT unit.

Whiteing joins from Commonwealth Bank of Australia, will start on Sept. 10 and be based in Singapore.

Doris Honold, the current chief operating officer, will assist in the transition before having her next role announced “in due course,” the bank said.

Reporting By Emma Rumney and Lawrence White; editing by David Evans

Reporting By Emma Rumney and Lawrence White; editing by David Evans
