(Reuters) - British lender Standard Chartered Plc (STAN.L) is bracing for a possible new fine of about $1.5 billion linked to violations of previous Iran sanctions, a Bloomberg reporter tweeted here

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

The bank is engaged in discussions with U.S. authorities and is cooperating with the investigation about compliance with historical sanctions, a Standard Chartered spokeswoman said.