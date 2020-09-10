Standard Chartered restructures business units, leadership

FILE PHOTO: People walk outside the main branch of Standard Chartered in Hong Kong, China August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

LONDON (Reuters) - Standard Chartered on Thursday announced a string of changes to its organizational structure, forming one large unit that will combine its retail, private and business banking divisions and putting its two Asian units together.

Judy Hsu, currently in charge of the bank’s southeast and south Asia unit, will take control of a new consumer, private and business banking unit.

Ben Hung, currently regional CEO of Greater China and North Asia, will lead Standard Chartered’s new Asia-wide unit.

Tracy Clarke, currently regional CEO of Europe & Americas, and of the company’s private bank, is to retire.

The changes will take effect at the end of the year.