StanChart profit falls 12% on coronavirus crisis

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) - Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) said on Wednesday its first-quarter profit tumbled 12%, as the emerging markets-focused bank boosted provisions against bad loans as the coronavirus crisis hammers its borrowers.

Pretax profit for January-March was $1.22 billion, versus $1.38 billion in the same period a year earlier, the London-headquartered bank said in a stock exchange filing.

The announcement came a day after bigger cross-town rival HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.L) said its first-quarter profit nearly halved as bad loan provisions jumped to $3 billion.