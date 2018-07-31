StanChart profit jumps 34 percent as restructuring pays off

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc (STAN.L) reported a 34 percent rise in pretax profit for the six months to June and issued an interim dividend, as the Asia-focused bank continued to grow its revenue after years of restructuring.

FILE PHOTO: People walk inside the main branch of Standard Chartered in Hong Kong, China, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo/File Photo

StanChart’s profit growth over the past few quarters and the return to dividends this year are seen by investors as signs the sweeping restructuring measures implemented by CEO Bill Winters when he joined the bank in 2015 are showing promise.

Pretax profit for StanChart, which focuses on Asia, Africa and the Middle East, rose to $2.35 billion in the first half of the year, from $1.75 billion in the same period last year, the lender said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The bank said its return on equity (ROE), an important measure of profitability, was 6.7 percent.

The improvement in ROE “reinforces our confidence that we will exceed 8 percent in the medium term and validates our decision to resume an interim dividend”, CEO Winters said.

The lender issued an interim dividend of 6 cents a share.

StanChart, which gets most its earnings from Asia, saw its retail banking income rise 9 percent on strong performances in its Greater China and North Asia as well as ASEAN and South Asia divisions mainly in Hong Kong and Singapore.

The bank said in June it planned to apply for a “virtual banking” license in Hong Kong, joining global banks in the push to attract younger customers with digital offerings.

The virtual banking platforms will have no physical branches and are expected to mainly offer retail banking services.

Like peers around the world, banks in Asia, mainly in major hubs including Hong Kong and Singapore, have been boosting investments in internet and mobile banking services in the battle to lure tech-savvy students and young professionals.