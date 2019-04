FILE PHOTO: A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - London-based Standard Chartered PLC has agreed to pay $1.1 billion for sanctions-controls lapses, the U.S. Federal Reserve said.

As part of an overall settlement, the regulator says it has fined Stanchart $164 million.

While the bank has not confirmed or denied the charges, it will improve its U.S. law compliance program and strengthen management oversight, the Fed said.