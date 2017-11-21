FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
StanChart targets 5-7 percent growth in investment bank
Sections
Featured
Hospitals feeling the pain of physician burnout
U.S.
Hospitals feeling the pain of physician burnout
U.S. sues to stop AT&T buying Time Warner
Business
U.S. sues to stop AT&T buying Time Warner
Networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations
Media
Networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 21, 2017 / 10:30 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

StanChart targets 5-7 percent growth in investment bank

Lawrence White, Emma Rumney

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Standard Chartered aims to grow revenue at its investment banking unit by a compound annual growth rate of 5 to 7 percent in the medium term, the head of that business said on Tuesday.

A man walks past a logo of the Standard Chartered Kenya bank in their main office in Nairobi, Kenya September 29, 2017. Picture taken September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The Asia, Africa and Middle East-focused lender will boost income after two years of restructuring by cross-selling to more clients in those markets and benefiting from intra-regional trade initiatives, said Simon Cooper, chief executive of corporate and institutional banking at StanChart.

“We’ll deliver products where we have a clear competitive strength to new and existing clients with increasingly sophisticated financial services needs,” Cooper told investors at a conference.

Investors are hoping StanChart can begin to grow revenue again, after a two-year restructuring under chief executive and former JPMorgan banker Bill Winters that has seen him slash more than 15,000 jobs and axe business lines such as Asian equities.

Winters hired Cooper from rival HSBC in April 2016 to improve performance at the lender’s corporate and institutional banking division, which provides finance, transaction services and other products to companies and financial firms.

Cooper said the bank has cut $1.6 billion worth of annual revenue by removing sub-scale and unprofitable businesses, and that the focus is now on restoring growth.

Some investors however remain skeptical that the lender can grow profits in the long term at the same level as in the past.

StanChart shares fell 5 percent on Nov.1 after it reported higher expenses and flat revenue for the third quarter.

The shares were down 0.7 percent on Tuesday after its presentation to investors, underperforming a flat STOXX European banks index.

Editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.