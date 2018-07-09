FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
July 9, 2018 / 5:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Stanley Black & Decker units to pay $100 million for site cleanup, U.S. says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two Stanley Black & Decker Inc subsidiaries will pay $100 million to help clean up a contaminated site in Rhode Island, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.

The tool and hardware company’s units, Emhart Industries Inc and Black & Decker Inc, agreed to clean up sediment and soil that has been contaminated with a toxic form of dioxin at the superfund site in North Providence and Johnston, Rhode Island, the department said in a statement.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.