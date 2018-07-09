Stanley Black & Decker units to pay $100 million for site cleanup, U.S. says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two Stanley Black & Decker Inc subsidiaries will pay $100 million to help clean up a contaminated site in Rhode Island, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.

The tool and hardware company’s units, Emhart Industries Inc and Black & Decker Inc, agreed to clean up sediment and soil that has been contaminated with a toxic form of dioxin at the superfund site in North Providence and Johnston, Rhode Island, the department said in a statement.