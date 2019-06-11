Australia's Star Entertainment flags weaker 2019 earnings, shares plunge

(Reuters) - Australia’s second-largest casino operator Star Entertainment Group flagged weaker full-year core earnings on Tuesday due to a decline in domestic revenue, sending its shares to a more than four-year low.

Star Entertainment shares plunged as much as 15.7% to their lowest level since January 2015 after the company said it expected full-year normalized earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to be in the range of A$550 million to A$560 million ($382.4 million to $389.4 million).

Star Entertainment had reported core earnings of A$568 million for the year ended June 30, 2018.

The company said it was targeting a A$40 million to A$50 million per annum cost savings run rate to be achieved by the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020.