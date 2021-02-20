Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

FTSE Russell to include 11 stocks from China's STAR Market in global benchmarks

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Index provider FTSE Russell will add 11 stocks from China’s STAR Market to its global benchmarks, according to a post on its website from Friday.

The move marks the first time shares from Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style STAR Market for stocks in China have been included in a global index.

The 11 stocks include Raytron Technology Co Ltd, Zhejiang HangKe Technology Co Ltd, Montage Technology Co Ltd, Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc China.

Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by William Mallard

