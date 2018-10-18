FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 12:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Starbucks to license out certain EMEA stores to Mexico's Alsea

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) said on Thursday it would license out its operations in France, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg to long-standing partner Mexico’s Alsea SAB (ALSEA.MX).

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past a Starbucks cafe in central Wellington, New Zealand September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Charlotte Greenfield

Restaurant chain operator Alsea will have the rights to operate and develop Starbucks stores in these markets, the company said in a statement.

Starbucks and Alsea first partnered in 2002, when together they opened Mexico City’s first Starbucks store.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

