Starbucks to license out certain EMEA stores to Mexico's Alsea

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) said on Thursday it would license out its operations in France, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg to long-standing partner Mexico’s Alsea SAB (ALSEA.MX).

Restaurant chain operator Alsea will have the rights to operate and develop Starbucks stores in these markets, the company said in a statement.

Starbucks and Alsea first partnered in 2002, when together they opened Mexico City’s first Starbucks store.