Starbucks CFO Grismer to retire; Ruggeri to take over

FILE PHOTO: A Starbucks logo is pictured on the door of the Green Apron Delivery Service at the Empire State Building in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S. June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

(Reuters) -Starbucks Corp said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Patrick Grismer would retire from his position next month, handing over the position to Rachel Ruggeri.

Grismer, who has held the role xxxx, will remain with the company as an advisor to CEO Kevin Johnson through May 2.

Ruggeri comes with 28 years of experience in the field and has been with Starbucks for 16 years, starting as a member of the accounting team.

The coffee chain also reiterated its forecast for the first quarter and fiscal 2021.