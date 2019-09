FILE PHOTO: A Starbucks logo hangs outside of one of the 8,000 Starbucks-owned American stores that will close around 2 p.m. local time on Tuesday as a first step in training 175,000 employees on racial tolerance in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) said on Wednesday it expects 2020 profit growth to be lower than the current 10% rate, two months after the coffeehouse chain raised its 2019 profit forecast.

Shares of the company fell nearly 4% in trading before the bell.