Starbucks plans to launch plant-based breakfast sandwich this year

FILE PHOTO: A Starbucks sign is show on one of the companies stores in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 19,2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) said on Tuesday it would introduce a breakfast sandwich this year with a plant-based patty in the United States and Canada.

The coffee chain said last week it aims to add more plant-based food and drinks to its menu as part of the company’s latest plan to become more environmentally friendly.

A company spokeswoman previously declined comment on potential suppliers.

Over the past year, with the rise of companies including Beyond Meat (BYND.O) and Impossible Foods, “plant-based” has become a food industry buzzword and several major brands and restaurants have raced to offer such products.