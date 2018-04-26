Starbucks' Americas cafe sales rise more than expected

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp’s (SBUX.O) sales at established cafes in its U.S.-dominated Americas region grew slightly more than expected in the latest quarter amid increasing competition from upscale independent cafes, convenience stores and fast-food chains.

FILE PHOTO: A Starbucks store is seen inside the Tom Bradley terminal at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Sales at Americas region cafes open at least 13 months rose 2 percent in the second quarter ended April 1, Starbucks said Thursday. Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix expected a gain of 1.8 percent.