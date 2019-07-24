Starbucks to expand delivery with Uber Eats across U.S in early 2020

FILE PHOTO: A Starbucks sign is show on one of the companies stores in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) said on Tuesday it would expand its partnership with Uber Eats to deliver food and coffee throughout the United States in early 2020.

The company’s focus on delivery comes as customers increasingly prefer to get their morning coffee at smaller independent coffee shops.

Starbucks has been testing the partnership with Uber’s (UBER.N) food delivery service since September 2018.

(This story has been refilled to correct headline and first paragraph to “Uber Eats” from “UberEats”)