Airbus to sell 17 A350s to Taiwan's StarLux

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A350-1000 Xwb is seen on static display during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

(Reuters) - Taiwanese start-up StarLux Airlines has ordered 17 Airbus A350 XWB aircraft for long-haul services, European planemaker Airbus said here on Tuesday.

The order, which consists of 12 A350-1000S and 5 A350-900S, would be worth $6 billion at list prices here.

StarLux intends to use the planes on its premier long-haul operations from Taipei to Europe and North America, as well as selected destinations within the Asia-Pacific region, Airbus said.

“We are positive that with the A350 XWB, we will be able to spread our wings to further destinations, bringing our best-in-class services to more people over the world in the near future,” StarLux Airlines Founder and Chairman Chang Kuo-wei said.

StarLux and Airbus had signed a memorandum of understanding for the 17 wide-body planes at the Farnborough Airshow in July 2018.