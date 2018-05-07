FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 5:20 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks in coffee tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) will pay Starbucks (SBUX.O) $7.15 billion as part of a global coffee alliance in which the Swiss-based food giant is getting the rights to market the U.S. coffee company’s products around the world outside Starbucks’ coffee shops.

Packages of Starbucks coffee for sale are seen displayed at a Starbucks coffee shop in New York City, New York, U.S., May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

“This global coffee alliance will bring the Starbucks experience to the homes of millions more around the world through the reach and reputation of Nestle,” said Starbucks Chief Executive Kevin Johnson.

    Nestle, which will take on about 500 Starbucks employees as part of the deal, says its ongoing share buyback program would remain unchanged.

    Reporting by John Miller and Martinne Geller; Editing by Michael Shields

