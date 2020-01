(Reuters) - U.S. property investment firm Starwood Capital Group unit said on Wednesday it will make an all-cash offer of $485 million for Australian Unity Fund (AOF.AX).

SOF-XI Legs Holdings, a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital, said it will pay $2.98 per unit for Australian Unity Fund’s shares, a premium of 2.4% to the fund’s last close of A$2.91.

Australian Unity Fund was not immediately available for a comment.