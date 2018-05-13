Cadence agrees to buy State Bank in $1.4 billion all-stock deal

(Reuters) - Cadence Bancorp (CADE.N) said on Sunday it had agreed to buy State Bank Financial Corp (STBZ.O) in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.4 billion.

A logo and ticker info for Cadence Bancorp, LLC is displayed on a screen during the company's IPO, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

For each share of State Bank, shareholders would receive 1.160 shares of Cadence class A common stock, Cadence said in a statement.

Cadence shares closed at $30.23 on Friday, while State Bank shares closed at $33.08.

The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies. Legacy Cadence and State Bank shareholders will collectively own about 65 percent and 35 percent of the combined company, respectively, after the deal is closed.