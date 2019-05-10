State Bank of India says two bids received for Jet Airways

FILE PHOTO: Jet Airways aircrafts are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU (Reuters) - State Bank of India (SBI) said on Friday it has received two unsolicited bids for ailing Jet Airways, nearly a month after the airline was forced to ground all operations due to funding troubles. Jet, once India’s largest private airline, stopped all flights on April 17 after its lenders, led by SBI, declined to extend more funds to keep the carrier going.

“(We have) made disproportionate efforts to keep Jet flying,” the bank’s chairman Rajnish Kumar told reporters in Mumbai.