2 months ago
State Street appoints Steve Cook senior vice president of U.S. investor services
June 23, 2017 / 6:47 PM / 2 months ago

State Street appoints Steve Cook senior vice president of U.S. investor services

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Financial services provider State Street Corp said on Friday it appointed Steve Cook as senior vice president within its U.S. investment services business.

Cook, an exchange trade fund (ETF) industry expert and mutual fund industry veteran, has previously spent 20 years at Bank Of New York Mellon Corp.

Cook will oversee relationships with clients operating diverse fund structures in the United States and globally, the company said.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

