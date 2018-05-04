Ex-State Street employee accused by U.S. of defrauding insurer

BOSTON (Reuters) - A former State Street Corp employee in Massachusetts was arrested on Friday and charged with participating in a scheme to defraud an insurance company by applying hidden fees to fixed income trades conducted for funds advised by the insurer.

Kevin Walker, a former vice president at the bank, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Boston with conspiring to commit wire fraud as part of a scheme involving another one-time State Street employee already under indictment.

That ex-employee is Ross McLellan, a former executive vice president at State Street whom prosecutors said defrauded clients by charging them secret commissions on billions of dollars of trades.

Prosecutors in February unveiled a revised indictment that added a new allegation that McLellan with others sought to defraud a New York-based insurance company, the same one that is now at issue in Walker’s case.

McLellan has pleaded not guilty. A lawyer for Walker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.