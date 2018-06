BOSTON (Reuters) - A former executive at State Street Corp (STT.N) was convicted on Tuesday of U.S. charges that he participated in a scheme to defraud several of the bank’s customers by charging them secret commissions on billions of dollars of trades.

FILE PHOTO: Ross McLellan, a former executive Vice President at State Street Corp, enters the federal courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Nate Raymond

A federal jury in Boston, following more than three weeks of trial, found the former executive Ross McLellan, 46, guilty on five of six counts, including securities fraud and wire fraud.