Norway's Statkraft proposes three solar farms in Britain

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian renewable energy generator Statkraft aims to develop three solar power farms with a combined capacity of 125.5 megawatt (MW) in Britain, it said on Tuesday.

The company was looking at two sites in Cornwall and one in Suffolk, and these could generate 127 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity per year, enough to power nearly 36,000 homes, it said.

Statkraft has also proposed the installation of an 18-MW battery at each of the farms in Cornwall and a 55-MW battery in Suffolk.

The batteries can store the electricity generated and provide support to the National Grid, it added.

All three projects are still subject to planning approval. Statkraft provided no financial details or timeline for their completion.