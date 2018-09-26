FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
September 26, 2018 / 7:29 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Statkraft to invest $1.2 billion a year in renewables until 2025

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian power firm Statkraft plans to invest around 10 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.2 billion) a year in renewable energy from 2019 to 2025, it said on Wednesday.

In addition to upgrades of Nordic hydropower facilities, the state-owned company plans to reach a capacity of 6,000 megawatts (MW) in onshore wind and 2,000 MW in solar power by 2025.

“Statkraft also has an ambition to triple its volumes managed on behalf of customers,” it said.

Annual investments in the renewal of Norwegian hydropower plants will amount to 1.2 billion crowns.

“The majority of growth will come in Europe, while substantial growth will be added to markets where Statkraft is already present in South America and India,” the company said in a statement.

Investments will be financed partly from earnings from existing businesses, supplemented by selling shares in completed solar and wind projects to financial investors.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.