Norway's Statkraft to purchase power from five Spanish solar parks

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian power company Statkraft signed a 10-year deal to purchase power from five solar parks owned by Spain’s Solaria Energia, the companies said on Thursday.

The projects under construction in Castilla y Leon and Castilla La Mancha will have a combined installed capacity of 252 megawatt (MW) and generate enough energy for more than 150,000 Spanish homes per year, it added.

Statkraft, which generates most electricity from hydropower plants, mainly in Norway, is also aiming to boost its own solar power capacity to 2 GW by 2025.

In October, it acquired nine Irish solar projects with a combined capacity of 320 MW.